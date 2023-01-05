Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1300 – what's better?

Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1300

Dimensity 8200
VS
Dimensity 1300
Dimensity 8200
Dimensity 1300

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 845K vs 684K
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8200
vs
Dimensity 1300

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8200 +24%
845487
Dimensity 1300
684443
CPU 209378 182063
GPU 337864 244873
Memory 127383 119023
UX 164471 135566
Total score 845487 684443
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 39 FPS 27 FPS
Score 6599 4604

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 1300

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 6 9
Shading units 96 144
FLOPS 1010 Gigaflops 980 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek UltraSave 2.0 Helio M70
4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 19
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2022 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6896Z MT6893Z
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 8200, or ask any questions
Avatar
Vin 05 January 2023 07:23
Hi, thank you for building this web set, it is beneficial, and helps a lot. I have a suggestion, please confirm if it is necessary. For the smartphone processor comparisons, I think the ISP version is also essential, for example, MTK has ISP 6s, ISP 7, etc, which matters the smartphone photography abilities. Please think about this, thank you!
+3 Reply
