Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 1300
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 34.1 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 845K vs 684K
- Announced 9-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|209378
|182063
|GPU
|337864
|244873
|Memory
|127383
|119023
|UX
|164471
|135566
|Total score
|845487
|684443
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +4%
996
954
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +26%
4021
3197
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|39 FPS
|27 FPS
|Score
|6599
|4604
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 1300
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|9
|Shading units
|96
|144
|FLOPS
|1010 Gigaflops
|980 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek UltraSave 2.0
|Helio M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6896Z
|MT6893Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
