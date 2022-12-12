MediaTek Dimensity 8200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 8, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex A78 at 3100 MHz, 3 cores Cortex A78 at 3000 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex A55 at 2000 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.