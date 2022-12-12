MediaTek Dimensity 8200
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 8, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex A78 at 3100 MHz, 3 cores Cortex A78 at 3000 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
80
Gaming Performance
80
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
83
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
946071
|Total score
|946071
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
988
Multi-Core Score
4182
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 8200 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site