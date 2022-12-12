Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 8200: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 8200

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 8, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex A78 at 3100 MHz, 3 cores Cortex A78 at 3000 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex A55 at 2000 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 8200
946071
Total score 946071
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
988
Multi-Core Score
4182

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 8200 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8
Frequency 3100 MHz
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 2
Execution units 6
Vulkan version 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2022
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

Ayush 12 December 2022 13:24
Dimensity 8200 has some decent upgrades, especially in the camera section!
