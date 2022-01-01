Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 8200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 8200

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 8200
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 8200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 706K
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870
706877
Dimensity 8200 +35%
955675
CPU 193984 -
GPU 241995 -
Memory 119512 -
UX 145478 -
Total score 706877 955675
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 55.6 words/s -
Machine learning 56.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 27 images/s -
HTML 5 3.11 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 987.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4282 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 512 KB -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 December 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (20.6%)
27 (79.4%)
Total votes: 34

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
3. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200
6. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 8200
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8200 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish