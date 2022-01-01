Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 8200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 706K
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 44 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|193984
|-
|GPU
|241995
|-
|Memory
|119512
|-
|UX
|145478
|-
|Total score
|706877
|955675
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +1%
1003
991
Multi-Core Score
3409
Dimensity 8200 +24%
4219
|Image compression
|180.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|55.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.11 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|987.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4282
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 8200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|MediaTek APU 580
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|December 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
