Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 610K vs 487K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|163137
|GPU
|-
|211430
|Total score
|487978
|610294
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
871
Multi-Core Score
3592
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|-
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|-
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|-
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6877
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
Cast your vote
3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%)
Total votes: 11