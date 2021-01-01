Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Dimensity 700

Dimensity 900
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 900
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 294K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 6-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900 +65%
487978
Dimensity 700
294951
CPU - 102180
GPU - 66147
Memory - 71740
UX - 59364
Total score 487978 294951

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
