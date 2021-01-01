Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 700

Dimensity 920
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 920
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22.07 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 98632
GPU - 71777
Memory - 72555
UX - 93594
Total score - 340269
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920 +51%
2626
Dimensity 700
1740

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 60 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6833V/ZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 900
2. Dimensity 920 vs Dimensity 820
3. Dimensity 700 vs Snapdragon 720G
4. Dimensity 700 vs Snapdragon 732G
5. Dimensity 700 vs Snapdragon 750G
6. Dimensity 700 vs Snapdragon 860
7. Dimensity 700 vs Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 920, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish