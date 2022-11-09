Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 9200 vs A16 Bionic

Dimensity 9200
VS
A16 Bionic
Dimensity 9200
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 966K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 +32%
1277452
A16 Bionic
966983
CPU 273413 242019
GPU 550767 407261
Memory 246809 167432
UX 195113 145864
Total score 1277452 966983
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9200
1306
A16 Bionic +44%
1883
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200
4989
A16 Bionic +6%
5282

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 78%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Score - 9856

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3050 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 24 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 3 -
Execution units 11 6
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 8533 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2796 x 1290
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
197 (78.2%)
55 (21.8%)
Total votes: 252

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 9200 vs Snapdragon 870
2. Dimensity 9200 vs Snapdragon 778G
3. Dimensity 9200 vs A15 Bionic
4. Dimensity 9200 vs Snapdragon 695
5. A16 Bionic vs Snapdragon 888
6. A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic
7. A16 Bionic vs Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Dimensity 9200, or ask any questions
Avatar
Anonymous 09 November 2022 11:27
It's having 17 billion transistors That's 1 billion more than apple a16 bionic Then uses fully 64 bit architecture which snatches the edge of apple for being full 64 bit processor as earlier except apple others were having mostly 32 bit apps making it slower though the chipsets were capable So finally this generation of processors are neck to neck and any day I would prefer mediatek 9200 or Qualcomm 8 gen 2 over apple a16 due to price as the gaps is removed between performance and optimisation and the next gen chipsets can even beat apple completely also this year Androids GPU is any day more stronger than apples GPU
+16 Reply
Avatar
Parthh 09 November 2022 16:13
Yeah, exactly I hope this apple doesn't do anything to overcome this chipset or else it will be again the usual shit.
+7 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish