Dimensity 9200 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Has 2 more cores
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 966K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|273413
|242019
|GPU
|550767
|407261
|Memory
|246809
|167432
|UX
|195113
|145864
|Total score
|1277452
|966983
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1306
A16 Bionic +44%
1883
Multi-Core Score
4989
A16 Bionic +6%
5282
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|78%
|Graphics test
|-
|59 FPS
|Score
|-
|9856
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|24 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|16 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|-
|Execution units
|11
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|8533 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2796 x 1290
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
|-
