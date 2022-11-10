Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 9200 vs Dimensity 9000

Dimensity 9200
VS
Dimensity 9000
Dimensity 9200
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 1007K
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 +27%
1277452
Dimensity 9000
1007646
CPU 273413 257778
GPU 550767 400071
Memory 246809 156049
UX 195113 188263
Total score 1277452 1007646
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 88%
Graphics test - 48 FPS
Score - 8054

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion -
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G710
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 3
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 11 10
Shading units - 512
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 8533 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution - 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6983
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
48 (96%)
2 (4%)
Total votes: 50

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200
4. Apple A16 Bionic or MediaTek Dimensity 9200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
7. Samsung Exynos 2100 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
8. Google Tensor or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9200, or ask any questions
Avatar
Anass 10 November 2022 00:11
The information I want to correct is that it supports the seventh generation of Wi-Fi, not the sixth generation, it does not have the seventh generation, the seventh generation Wi-Fi MediaTek 9200.
+2 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish