We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 60 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1201K vs 1145K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200
vs
Dimensity 9000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 +5%
1201183
Dimensity 9000 Plus
1145049
CPU 276210 291317
GPU 501124 430867
Memory 235287 218270
UX 200088 206140
Total score 1201183 1145049
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% 89%
Graphics test 73 FPS 56 FPS
Score 12249 9486

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3050 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion -
TDP 8 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G710 MC10
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 981 MHz 933 MHz
Execution units 11 10
Shading units - 512
FLOPS 4048 Gigaflops 1813 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 MediaTek APU 590
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek T800 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Up to 7000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 July 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MT6985 MT6983Z
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 9200, or ask any questions
Avatar
Lordé 22 November 2022 22:39
Yeah, Waiting for overclocked CPU which is Dimensity 9200+ Lol.
+2 Reply
Avatar
Amirali 09 November 2022 20:16
Dimensity 9200 is more than better 9000+ because X3 is powerful and energy balanced Fortnite shows everything$
+14 Reply
