Dimensity 9200 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 60 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1201K vs 1145K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|276210
|291317
|GPU
|501124
|430867
|Memory
|235287
|218270
|UX
|200088
|206140
|Total score
|1201183
|1145049
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +7%
1424
1335
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 9200 +14%
4949
4331
3DMark
|Stability
|95%
|89%
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|56 FPS
|Score
|12249
|9486
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9000 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3050 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|981 MHz
|933 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|10
|Shading units
|-
|512
|FLOPS
|4048 Gigaflops
|1813 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|68.3 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 690
|MediaTek APU 590
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek T800
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Up to 7000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|July 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6985
|MT6983Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
