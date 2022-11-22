Dimensity 9200 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus VS Dimensity 9200 Dimensity 9000 Plus We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (with Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics) and 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations

Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Higher GPU frequency (~5%) Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 60 GB/s)

Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 60 GB/s) Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1201K vs 1145K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 9200 +5% 1201183 Dimensity 9000 Plus 1145049 CPU 276210 291317 GPU 501124 430867 Memory 235287 218270 UX 200088 206140 Total score 1201183 1145049 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 9200 +29% 12249 Dimensity 9000 Plus 9486 Stability 95% 89% Graphics test 73 FPS 56 FPS Score 12249 9486

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU Architecture 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3050 MHz 3200 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Transistor count 17 billion - TDP 8 W 4 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 Mali-G710 MC10 Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 981 MHz 933 MHz Execution units 11 10 Shading units - 512 FLOPS 4048 Gigaflops 1813 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.3 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3750 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 MediaTek APU 590 Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem MediaTek T800 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Up to 7000 Mbps Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced November 2022 July 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6985 MT6983Z Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site