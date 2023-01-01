Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 7020 – what's better?

Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 7020

Dimensity 930
VS
Dimensity 7020
Dimensity 930
Dimensity 7020

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 7020 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • Announced later
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 930
vs
Dimensity 7020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 126305 -
GPU 105435 -
Memory 87181 -
UX 106595 -
Total score 423971 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 930 +17%
1984
Dimensity 7020
1701
Promotion

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 7020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC TSMC

Graphics

GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture PowerVR IMG GPU PowerVR IMG GPU
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 8 8
Shading units 18 18
Total shaders 144 144
FLOPS 259.2 Gigaflops 259.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 3.0 3.0

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6878 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
3. MediaTek Dimensity 8050 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
4. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
5. MediaTek Dimensity 7050 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
6. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or MediaTek Dimensity 7020
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 930
9. MediaTek Helio G99 or MediaTek Dimensity 930
10. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or MediaTek Dimensity 930
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7020 and Dimensity 930, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский