MediaTek Dimensity 930

MediaTek Dimensity 930 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
59
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
68

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
799
Multi-Core Score
2755

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 930 SoC with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture PowerVR B-Series
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

