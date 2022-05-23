MediaTek Dimensity 930
MediaTek Dimensity 930 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
59
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
68
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
799
Multi-Core Score
2755
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 930 SoC with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|PowerVR B-Series
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site