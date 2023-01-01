Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 1080 VS Dimensity 930 Dimensity 1080 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 409K

Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 9 score – 525K vs 409K 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 930 409524 Dimensity 1080 +28% 525002 CPU 121039 142334 GPU 103844 140609 Memory 89521 108237 UX 95904 139021 Total score 409524 525002 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 930 696 Dimensity 1080 +16% 810 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 930 1977 Dimensity 1080 +15% 2278

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 930 n/a Dimensity 1080 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 1080

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G68 MC4 Architecture PowerVR B-Series Valhall 2 Execution units - 4 Shading units - 64 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency - 3200 MHz Bus - 4x 16 Bit Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 - Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 200MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support - LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced May 2022 October 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number - MT6877V/TTZA Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site