Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G80 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Helio G80 vs Dimensity 900

Helio G80
VS
Dimensity 900
Helio G80
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 422K vs 231K
  • Supports 37% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G80
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G80
231197
Dimensity 900 +83%
422350
CPU 66889 117573
GPU 52799 117769
Memory 42837 74820
UX 68466 110894
Total score 231197 422350
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G80
353
Dimensity 900 +100%
706
Multi-Core Score
Helio G80
1310
Dimensity 900 +64%
2150
Image compression 79.2 Mpixels/s 124.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection 11.9 images/s 19.6 images/s
Speech recognition 23.4 words/s 37.75 words/s
Machine learning 17.4 images/s 33.35 images/s
Camera shooting 8.63 images/s 19.25 images/s
HTML 5 1.53 Mnodes/s 2.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite 416 Krows/s 650.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G80
683
Dimensity 900 +196%
2019
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 12 FPS
Score 683 2019

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 52 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 53 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 6i
720 x 1600		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 48
FLOPS 54.6 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2020 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6769T MT6877
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Helio G80, or ask any questions
