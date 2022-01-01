Helio G80 vs Dimensity 900
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 422K vs 231K
- Supports 37% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66889
|117573
|GPU
|52799
|117769
|Memory
|42837
|74820
|UX
|68466
|110894
|Total score
|231197
|422350
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
353
Dimensity 900 +100%
706
Multi-Core Score
1310
Dimensity 900 +64%
2150
|Image compression
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|124.75 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|11.9 images/s
|19.6 images/s
|Speech recognition
|23.4 words/s
|37.75 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.4 images/s
|33.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|8.63 images/s
|19.25 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|2.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|416 Krows/s
|650.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|12 FPS
|Score
|683
|2019
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|30 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|52 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|54 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Dimensity 900
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|48
|FLOPS
|54.6 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|18.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6769T
|MT6877
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site
