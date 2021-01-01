Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 192K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
192977
Dimensity 700 +49%
288189
CPU 74619 102180
GPU 33985 66147
Memory 42103 71740
UX 43577 59364
Total score 192977 288189
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
335
Dimensity 700 +68%
563
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1290
Dimensity 700 +31%
1684

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6833V/ZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

