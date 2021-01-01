Helio G95 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 387K vs 297K
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 11-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|97589
|-
|GPU
|86889
|-
|Memory
|56527
|-
|UX
|59351
|-
|Total score
|297798
|387551
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
515
Dimensity 810 +27%
652
Multi-Core Score
1600
Dimensity 810 +53%
2441
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|57 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|48 FPS
[High]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|4
|Shading units
|64
|60
|FLOPS
|195.8 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6785V/CD
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
