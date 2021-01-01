Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 295K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

Helio G96 +5%
308949
Dimensity 700
295591
CPU - 102180
GPU - 66147
Memory - 71740
UX - 59364
Total score 308949 295591
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio G96
510
Dimensity 700 +11%
566
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1663
Dimensity 700 +4%
1728

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6833V/ZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
