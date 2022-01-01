Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1300
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1300 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 665K vs 370K
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|175579
|GPU
|85043
|245229
|Memory
|84788
|114842
|UX
|101489
|131394
|Total score
|370493
|665799
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
554
Dimensity 1300 +69%
937
Multi-Core Score
1822
Dimensity 1300 +74%
3178
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|27 FPS
|Score
|1229
|4605
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 1300
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6893Z
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300 official site
