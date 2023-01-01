Helio G99 vs Dimensity 930
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 412K vs 377K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103872
|121039
|GPU
|84760
|103844
|Memory
|85275
|89521
|UX
|100549
|95904
|Total score
|377891
|412183
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
562
Dimensity 930 +26%
707
Multi-Core Score
1846
Dimensity 930 +8%
2002
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Score
|1363
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 930
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Valhall
|PowerVR B-Series
|GPU frequency
|1100 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|32
|-
|FLOPS
|278 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 650 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6789
|MT6878
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site
