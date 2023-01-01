Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 930 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 412K vs 377K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
377891
Dimensity 930 +9%
412183
CPU 103872 121039
GPU 84760 103844
Memory 85275 89521
UX 100549 95904
Total score 377891 412183
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
562
Dimensity 930 +26%
707
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1846
Dimensity 930 +8%
2002
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1363 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 930

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Valhall PowerVR B-Series
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 32 -
FLOPS 278 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6789 MT6878
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (10.7%)
25 (89.3%)
Total votes: 28

