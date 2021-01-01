Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Announced later
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 337K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|98632
|GPU
|-
|71777
|Memory
|-
|72555
|UX
|-
|93594
|Total score
|382974
|337786
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700 +5%
568
Multi-Core Score
1607
Dimensity 700 +8%
1735
|Image compression
|-
|101.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|32.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|543.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1097
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|59 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|November 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4350-AC
|MT6833V/ZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
