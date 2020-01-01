Snapdragon 662 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
36
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 179K
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Announced 7 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
314
Helio G95 +64%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1407
Helio G95 +16%
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
179359
Helio G95 +69%
302733
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
