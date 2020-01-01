Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 678 vs Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (with Adreno 612 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 299K vs 217K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 678
445
Helio G95 +16%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 678
1400
Helio G95 +16%
1622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 678
217188
Helio G95 +38%
299766

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 678 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 16 KB -
L2 cache 256 KB -
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 6 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 612 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 800 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 354 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM678 -
Official page - MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 678, or ask any questions
