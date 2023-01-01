Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Dimensity 930

Snapdragon 680
VS
Dimensity 930
Snapdragon 680
Dimensity 930

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 412K vs 271K
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Dimensity 930

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
271775
Dimensity 930 +52%
412183
CPU 80369 121039
GPU 49250 103844
Memory 63380 89521
UX 76547 95904
Total score 271775 412183
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680
1559
Dimensity 930 +28%
2002

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 441 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Dimensity 930

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series
GPU frequency 950 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6878
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 930 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
