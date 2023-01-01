Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 6020

Dimensity 930
VS
Dimensity 6020
Dimensity 930
Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 409K vs 350K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Announced 10-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 930
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 930 +17%
409524
Dimensity 6020
350135
CPU 121039 -
GPU 103844 -
Memory 89521 -
UX 95904 -
Total score 409524 350135
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 930 +14%
1977
Dimensity 6020
1733

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture PowerVR B-Series Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 2770 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 March 2023
Class Mid range Low end
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 930
2. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or Dimensity 930
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 6020
4. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or Dimensity 6020
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 6020
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or Dimensity 6020
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 6020
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 or Dimensity 6020
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Dimensity 930, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish