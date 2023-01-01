Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Dimensity 930 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm) Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 409K vs 350K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Announced 10-months later

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 930 +17% 409524 Dimensity 6020 350135 CPU 121039 - GPU 103844 - Memory 89521 - UX 95904 - Total score 409524 350135 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 930 +16% 696 Dimensity 6020 600 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 930 +14% 1977 Dimensity 6020 1733

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture PowerVR B-Series Valhall GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency - 2133 MHz Bus - 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s Max size - 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 2770 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site