Snapdragon 720G vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 720G
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 720G
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 274K vs 192K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 720G
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 720G +42%
274705
Helio G88
192977
CPU 99886 74619
GPU 71529 33985
Memory 50549 42103
UX 52632 43577
Total score 274705 192977
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +67%
560
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +30%
1671
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 108.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 15.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 27.15 words/s -
Machine learning 25.5 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.15 images/s -
HTML 5 2.18 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 561.5 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 34 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 750 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 32
FLOPS 435 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

