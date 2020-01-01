Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 221K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +46%
577
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +18%
1710
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +27%
281076
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|750 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|SDM710
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
