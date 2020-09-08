Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
  • Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 950 MHz 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 486 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 688 Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X15 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7150-AC SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 732G or ask any questions
dksfljdklj 08 September 2020 08:17
Doesn't seems like much improvement in specs contrary to their hypos
+29 Reply
Clark 08 September 2020 20:54
I wanted to know if I made a bad decision purchasing my Redmi Note 9S when it came out a few months ago. Seeing new ads for the Poco X3 on Facebook got me curious. Good to know my purchase isn't technically a waste. Poco X3 costs around $20 more for the same RAM and storage configuration as my Note 9S with a very narrow gap in performance. Still worth it.
+73 Reply
Root 08 September 2020 22:33
Redmi Note 9S awesome smartphone for it's price.
+13 Reply
Amir 09 September 2020 17:25
The main advantage of the 732G in poco x3 is the 120hz screen which is well worth it for the price.
+45 Reply
