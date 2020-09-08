Snapdragon 732G vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
- Higher GPU frequency (~90%)
- Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 7 months later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
568
Snapdragon 720G +2%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 732G +6%
1813
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281935
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 688
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AC
|SM7125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
