Snapdragon 750G vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 750G
VS
Helio G80
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 201K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +74%
618
Helio G80
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 750G +38%
1799
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 750G +64%
331783
Helio G80
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 750G and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 694 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2020 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7225 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

