Snapdragon 765G vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the older 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
73
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
72
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 319K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
589
A12 Bionic +93%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
A12 Bionic +64%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319115
A12 Bionic +27%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|-
