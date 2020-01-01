Snapdragon 765G vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 4 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 87%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 170K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 1850 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +8%
589
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +78%
1798
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +87%
319115
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|-
|6
|Number of ALUs
|192
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|-
