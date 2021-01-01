Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 529K vs 383K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|159590
|113696
|GPU
|156380
|85477
|Memory
|88425
|76385
|UX
|123709
|105966
|Total score
|529047
|383002
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +23%
781
637
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +48%
2831
1917
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|60
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
