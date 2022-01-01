Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 197K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|159590
|65976
|GPU
|156380
|33635
|Memory
|88425
|44631
|UX
|123709
|53256
|Total score
|532612
|197888
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +144%
777
318
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +108%
2831
1358
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|12.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|21.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|16.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|10.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|468 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|1 FPS
|Score
|2465
|220
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|1.75 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|SM6125
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
