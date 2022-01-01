Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 665 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 665
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 665

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 197K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 11 nm)
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 665

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +169%
532612
Snapdragon 665
197888
CPU 159590 65976
GPU 156380 33635
Memory 88425 44631
UX 123709 53256
Total score 532612 197888
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s 87.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25 images/s 12.2 images/s
Speech recognition 41 words/s 21.45 words/s
Machine learning 36.7 images/s 16.65 images/s
Camera shooting 34.6 images/s 10.9 images/s
HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s 1.8 Mnodes/s
SQLite 988.8 Krows/s 468 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 1 FPS
Score 2465 220

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 53 FPS
[High]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 490 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 384 96
FLOPS - 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2021 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM6125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
21 (87.5%)
3 (12.5%)
Total votes: 24

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 765G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 845
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and 778G Plus
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 480
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 662
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio G37
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish