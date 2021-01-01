Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 750G – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 750G

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 750G
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 750G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 750G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 115426
GPU - 77754
Memory - 66679
UX - 69173
Total score - 322303
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 119.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 18.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.1 words/s
Machine learning - 28.55 images/s
Camera shooting - 18.5 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 612.55 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 61 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 750G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 694
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM7225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
13 (92.9%)
1 (7.1%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 900
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Samsung Exynos 9611
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and Samsung Exynos 9825
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish