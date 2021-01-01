Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|103523
|GPU
|-
|93915
|Memory
|-
|65489
|UX
|-
|63805
|Total score
|-
|313683
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
581
Multi-Core Score
1770
|Image compression
|-
|95.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|12.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|30.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.24 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|515.7 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|67 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi K30
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|3
|Shading units
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|582 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|December 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
Cast your vote
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4