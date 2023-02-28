Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 586K vs 557K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 7-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|162341
|177123
|GPU
|178049
|162367
|Memory
|119942
|101455
|UX
|128141
|120496
|Total score
|586502
|557030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
836
Multi-Core Score
2966
3086
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|18 FPS
|Score
|2636
|3092
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|-
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 644
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|384
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AE
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
