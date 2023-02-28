Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G Plus vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Snapdragon 778G Plus
VS
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (3)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 586K vs 557K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G Plus
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 162341 177123
GPU 178049 162367
Memory 119942 101455
UX 128141 120496
Total score 586502 557030
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 15 FPS 18 FPS
Score 2636 3092

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L2 cache - 3 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 644
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 500 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 384 384
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AE SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
137 (35%)
254 (65%)
Total votes: 391

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus or Snapdragon 870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus or Snapdragon 778G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus or Snapdragon 680
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus or MediaTek Dimensity 1300
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 870
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 778G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 888
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, or ask any questions
Avatar
Kim Jong Ping Pong 28 February 2023 10:07
I think 7 gen 1 is almost the same as 778G+ in terms of performance, the only practical difference will be battery life (4nm vs 6nm) and the newer BT version
+3 Reply
Avatar
Ton618 06 July 2022 19:18
I think 7 gen 1 is a processor that can compete with Snap 865. What do you think?
+34 Reply
Avatar
Anonymous 22 May 2022 00:19
How is the 778G+ better than the 7 gen 1 😂
+26 Reply
Avatar
James 24 June 2022 13:41
Probably the power of TSMC node
+10 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish