Snapdragon 780G vs Dimensity 1200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (with Adreno 642 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 632K vs 527K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|161413
|-
|GPU
|164393
|-
|Memory
|85627
|-
|UX
|114231
|-
|Total score
|527314
|632675
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
873
Dimensity 1200 +8%
942
Multi-Core Score
2220
Dimensity 1200 +52%
3373
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 780G and Dimensity 1200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|9
|Shading units
|-
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2220 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site
