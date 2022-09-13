Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1046K vs 978K
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 3000 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +7%
1046281
A16 Bionic
978271
CPU 249768 246572
GPU 448381 408723
Memory 172528 176151
UX 166045 146701
Total score 1046281 978271
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Score 8045 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3000 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 32 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 3 6
Shading units 768 -
FLOPS 2236 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
278 (38.5%)
445 (61.5%)
Total votes: 723

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Avatar
Scronx 13 September 2022 16:01
Anyways Apple has one of the best processors for sure, they don't overheat like hell in simple tasks more over have longer update support, and simply perform better. There's no fun in having a million plus antutu score or what so over, anyways even an A14 bionic is better than 8 plus gen 1 if you don't live in a cold region cuz these new chips heat like anything. There's no way someone would actually consider 8gen 1 better than A16.
+11 Reply
Avatar
Mark 11 September 2022 13:19
Wait for snapdragon 8 Gen 2
+28 Reply
Avatar
devesh 10 September 2022 02:16
Nothing beats apple's chip.
+47 Reply
Avatar
Apple crusher 09 September 2022 17:21
Android flagship chips are just insane!! Absolutely perfect for gaming, where apple lacks far behind.
+56 Reply
Avatar
notbias 09 September 2022 10:43
Android chips won't surpass Apple silicon forever. Change my mind.
+40 Reply
