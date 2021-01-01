Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 778G Plus

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 778G Plus
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 778G Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and 778G Plus (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1003K vs 512K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 778G Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 228047 -
GPU 428067 -
Memory 175864 -
UX 171611 -
Total score 1003811 512700
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 778G Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.5 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM7325-AE
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
