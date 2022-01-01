Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tensor G2
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tensor
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 747K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|203616
|GPU
|-
|295372
|Memory
|-
|108654
|UX
|-
|142235
|Total score
|1199988
|747935
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +40%
1475
1055
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +55%
4993
3212
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|68%
|Graphics test
|-
|38 FPS
|Score
|12708
|6409
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall
|Execution units
|-
|7
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
