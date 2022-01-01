Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Tensor G2
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tensor
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 747K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +60%
1199988
Tensor G2
747935
CPU - 203616
GPU - 295372
Memory - 108654
UX - 142235
Total score 1199988 747935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +40%
1475
Tensor G2
1055
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +55%
4993
Tensor G2
3212

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +98%
12708
Tensor G2
6409
Stability - 68%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Score 12708 6409

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
Execution units - 7
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site -

