Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 6, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-X1 at 2850 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2350 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
82
Gaming Performance
91
Battery life
92
NanoReview Score
88

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor G2
799841
CPU 216931
GPU 296692
Memory 134893
UX 152600
Total score 799841
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1049
Multi-Core Score
3140

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Tensor G2AnTuTu v9
1. Google Pixel 7 Pro799841
2. Google Pixel 7799841

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Tensor G2 SoC with Mali-G710 MP7 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2850 MHz
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall
Execution units 7
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2022
Class Flagship

Comments

Avatar
Road 13 October 2022 00:37
Complete garbage of 2022.
+1 Reply
Avatar
Anon 11 October 2022 19:53
2 big inefficient cortex-x1 paired with 2 cortex a78 made by Samsung 4nm fabrication. Won't expect a good power efficiency ratio or a good gaming performance from the Google Tensor G2 chipset. I bet the kirin 9000 or the snapdragon 865 beat it easily in terms of real-life performance.
+6 Reply
Avatar
guest 554 09 October 2022 17:28
I don't think this is the accurate representation of the benchmarks, Tenson G2 is based on Exynos 2200 Processor which gets at least 20% improvement over previous gen and used GPU used in Dimensity Flasgships this year. I hope this gets updated real soon.
+4 Reply
Avatar
Zhinazhu 08 October 2022 07:10
By this year's flagship Soc standard, the numbers are too bad.
+10 Reply
