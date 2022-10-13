Google Tensor G2
Google Tensor G2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 6, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-X1 at 2850 MHz, 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2350 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
82
Gaming Performance
91
Battery life
92
NanoReview Score
88
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Google Tensor G2
799841
|CPU
|216931
|GPU
|296692
|Memory
|134893
|UX
|152600
|Total score
|799841
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1049
Multi-Core Score
3140
Smartphones
|Phones with Tensor G2
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Google Pixel 7 Pro
|799841
|2. Google Pixel 7
|799841
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Tensor G2 SoC with Mali-G710 MP7 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Execution units
|7
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship