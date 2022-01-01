Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Tensor G2

Snapdragon 888
VS
Tensor G2
Snapdragon 888
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tensor
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
801424
Tensor G2
800656
CPU 212479 216931
GPU 304840 296692
Memory 137606 134893
UX 147850 152600
Total score 801424 800656
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +6%
1126
Tensor G2
1058
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +17%
3670
Tensor G2
3143
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS -
Score 5145 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (63.6%)
8 (36.4%)
Total votes: 22

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 888
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 888
3. Apple A15 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
4. Apple A14 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 888
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor G2
7. Apple A15 Bionic vs Google Tensor G2
8. Samsung Exynos 2100 vs Google Tensor G2
9. Apple A16 Bionic vs Google Tensor G2
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish