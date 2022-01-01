Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 999K
- Announced 1-year later
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|257778
|GPU
|-
|400071
|Memory
|-
|156049
|UX
|-
|188263
|Total score
|1199988
|999900
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +17%
1475
1259
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +17%
4993
4285
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|88%
|Graphics test
|-
|48 FPS
|Score
|12708
|8054
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|November 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|MT6983
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
