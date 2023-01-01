Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 VS Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 1084K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +18% 1278141 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 1084749 CPU 265523 255246 GPU 579772 360306 Memory 236450 212180 UX 199190 181395 Total score 1278141 1084749 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 12270 Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Stability 64% - Graphics test 73 FPS - Score 12270 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2910 MHz Instruction set ARMv9-A - L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 8 MB - Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 740 Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700 GPU frequency 680 MHz - Vulkan version 1.3 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X70 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced November 2022 March 2023 Class Flagship Mid range Model number SM8550-AB SM7475-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Further details Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: - There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.