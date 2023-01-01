Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
VS
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 1084K
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2910 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 265523 255246
GPU 579772 360306
Memory 236450 212180
UX 199190 181395
Total score 1278141 1084749
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 64% -
Graphics test 73 FPS -
Score 12270 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 680 MHz -
Vulkan version 1.3 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 March 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8550-AB SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
    - There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.

