Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1278K vs 1084K
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2910 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|265523
|255246
|GPU
|579772
|360306
|Memory
|236450
|212180
|UX
|199190
|181395
|Total score
|1278141
|1084749
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +21%
1474
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +23%
4946
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|64%
|-
|Graphics test
|73 FPS
|-
|Score
|12270
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2910 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 725
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|680 MHz
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|March 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|SM7475-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
Further details
Notes on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2:
- There is also the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy", which differs only by having a 160 MHz higher CPU clock. In general, you won't notice this difference in real-life usage, including games.
