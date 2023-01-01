Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1109K vs 606K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2400 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|190326
|344422
|GPU
|118222
|337546
|Memory
|158281
|197274
|UX
|140685
|230325
|Total score
|606420
|1109000
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1008
1683
Multi-Core Score
2924
4379
|Asset compression
|159.9 MB/sec
|176.4 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|73.3 pages/sec
|115.8 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|125.2 Mpixels/sec
|157.2 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|56.1 images/sec
|114 images/sec
|HDR
|96.2 Mpixels/sec
|134.1 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|9.56 images/sec
|16.2 images/sec
|Photo processing
|26.5 images/sec
|41.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|4.33 Mpixels/sec
|4.67 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|85%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|-
|7628
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|116 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco F5
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2910 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10.2 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 710
|Adreno 725
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 700
|GPU frequency
|-
|580 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|768
|Total shaders
|-
|1536
|FLOPS
|-
|1781.7 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|-
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|-
|2.0
|DirectX version
|-
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|Snapdragon X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2023
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7435-AB
|SM7475-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
