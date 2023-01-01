Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
VS
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v10
  5. GeekBench 6
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1109K vs 606K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Promotion

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 190326 344422
GPU 118222 337546
Memory 158281 197274
UX 140685 230325
Total score 606420 1109000
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 159.9 MB/sec 176.4 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 73.3 pages/sec 115.8 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 125.2 Mpixels/sec 157.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 56.1 images/sec 114 images/sec
HDR 96.2 Mpixels/sec 134.1 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 9.56 images/sec 16.2 images/sec
Photo processing 26.5 images/sec 41.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.33 Mpixels/sec 4.67 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Promotion

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 85%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Score - 7628

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 81 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 116 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 114 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco F5
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2910 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 10.2 billion
TDP - 6 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700
GPU frequency - 580 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 768
Total shaders - 1536
FLOPS - 1781.7 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.0
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 Snapdragon X62
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2023 March 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7435-AB SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (4.2%)
203 (95.8%)
Total votes: 212

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
3. MediaTek Dimensity 8020 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
5. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
9. MediaTek Helio G99 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
10. Samsung Exynos 1380 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Compare other chipsets (160+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский