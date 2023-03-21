Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 GPU: Adreno 725

Adreno 725 Cores: 8

8 Clock: 2910 MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 17, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 2910 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2490 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review CPU Performance 84 Gaming Performance 100 Battery life 94 NanoReview Score 91

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 10099968 CPU 255246 GPU 360306 Memory 212180 UX 181395 Total score 10099968 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score 1225 Multi-Core Score 4052

Specifications Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 725 graphics

CPU Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 Frequency 2910 MHz Process 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 725 Architecture Adreno 700 Vulkan version 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 DirectX version 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC