Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- GPU: Adreno 725
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2910 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 17, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 2910 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2490 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
84
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
91
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
10099968
|CPU
|255246
|GPU
|360306
|Memory
|212180
|UX
|181395
|Total score
|10099968
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1225
Multi-Core Score
4052
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 725 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site