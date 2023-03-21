Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

  • GPU: Adreno 725
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2910 MHz
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 17, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 2910 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2490 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.
Review

CPU Performance
84
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
94
NanoReview Score
91

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
10099968
CPU 255246
GPU 360306
Memory 212180
UX 181395
Total score 10099968
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1225
Multi-Core Score
4052

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 725 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 2910 MHz
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725
Architecture Adreno 700
Vulkan version 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023
Class Mid range
Model number SM7475-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

Avatar
duckracer 21 March 2023 12:59
This chipset is showing great results, i hope it continues when practical phones come out. Also, I hope they don't increase the price otherwise it will be on fate with 7gen 1.
+7 Reply
Avatar
Zhinazhu 19 March 2023 06:23
The naming directly skips the S7+G1, S7G2 surprises me, there is no doubt that the S7+G2 is powerful, and the phone equipped with it will be worth buying. MTK's 8100 and Samsung 4nm obviously scared Qualcomm, and the phone equipped with this Soc will greatly reduce the sales of Samsung A series mobile phones. Stupid Samsung forced sales exynos and poor 4nm LPE will ruin the A series phone, exynos 1380 performance is not even as good as S778G, but the price is higher than the S778G phone, let alone S7+G2, it's time to teach Samsung a lesson.
+11 Reply
Avatar
Oofio 18 March 2023 21:45
What type of Adreno is it using?
0 Reply
