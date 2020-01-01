Snapdragon 845 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Has 2 cores more
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 360K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
A13 Bionic +202%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
A13 Bionic +104%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
A13 Bionic +32%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|256 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 630
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|727 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 685
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X20 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2017
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SDM845
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
|-
