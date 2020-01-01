Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 845 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 845 vs A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2660 MHz)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 360K
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 845
445
A13 Bionic +202%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 845
1750
A13 Bionic +104%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 845
360535
A13 Bionic +32%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 845 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 256 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 727 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 685 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs DSD 32-бит/384 кГц AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X20 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2017 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SDM845 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site -

