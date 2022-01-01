Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 855 vs Tensor G2

Snapdragon 855
VS
Tensor G2
Snapdragon 855
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tensor
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 855
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 513K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 855
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 855
513393
Tensor G2 +46%
747935
CPU 144357 203616
GPU 187493 295372
Memory 74170 108654
UX 112416 142235
Total score 513393 747935
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855
740
Tensor G2 +43%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855
2606
Tensor G2 +23%
3212
Image compression 143.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.8 words/s -
Machine learning 45.65 images/s -
Camera shooting 24.2 images/s -
HTML 5 2.93 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 783.05 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 855
3071
Tensor G2 +109%
6409
Stability 92% 68%
Graphics test 18 FPS 38 FPS
Score 3071 6409

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 28 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A -
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2018 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

