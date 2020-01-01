Snapdragon 855 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 428K vs 286K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Higher GPU frequency (~62%)
- Announced 1-year later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|142660
|-
|GPU
|172185
|-
|Memory
|56295
|-
|UX
|53180
|-
|Total score
|428282
|286122
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +38%
744
538
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 855 +52%
2621
1727
|Image compression
|143.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.8 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|45.65 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|24.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.93 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|783.05 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|768 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|6.7 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|585 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|899 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.1 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2018
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
