Snapdragon 860 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tensor
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
- Announced 3-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 564K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|143762
|203616
|GPU
|204477
|295372
|Memory
|98566
|108654
|UX
|119732
|142235
|Total score
|564594
|747935
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
733
Tensor G2 +44%
1055
Multi-Core Score
2567
Tensor G2 +25%
3212
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|68%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|3456
|6409
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|7
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|-
