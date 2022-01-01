Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Tensor G2

Snapdragon 860
VS
Tensor G2
Snapdragon 860
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Tensor
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 860
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 564K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
564594
Tensor G2 +32%
747935
CPU 143762 203616
GPU 204477 295372
Memory 98566 108654
UX 119732 142235
Total score 564594 747935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
733
Tensor G2 +44%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860
2567
Tensor G2 +25%
3212
Image compression 142.85 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 20.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 44.55 words/s -
Machine learning 46.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 22.85 images/s -
HTML 5 1.65 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 777.9 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 860
3456
Tensor G2 +85%
6409
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 20 FPS 38 FPS
Score 3456 6409

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A -
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 1037 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.13 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced April 2019 October 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site -

