We compared two 8-core processors: Google Tensor G2 (with Mali-G710 MP7 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced later
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 719K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tensor G2
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tensor G2 +11%
800656
Google Tensor
719625
CPU 216931 187698
GPU 296692 298218
Memory 134893 100887
UX 152600 137683
Total score 800656 719625
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2 +2%
1058
Google Tensor
1041
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2 +11%
3143
Google Tensor
2829

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 54%
Graphics test - 37 FPS
Score - 6190

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MP7 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units 7 20
Shading units - 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2022 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - S5E9845
Official page - Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Tensor G2, or ask any questions
Avatar
nunyabizz 08 October 2022 01:10
what a disappointment, using tech from 2018. going the apple route of not focusing on specs, selling a bogus experience
0 Reply
