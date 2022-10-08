Tensor G2 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: Google Tensor G2 (with Mali-G710 MP7 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
91
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
88
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced later
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 719K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|216931
|187698
|GPU
|296692
|298218
|Memory
|134893
|100887
|UX
|152600
|137683
|Total score
|800656
|719625
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tensor G2 +2%
1058
1041
Multi-Core Score
Tensor G2 +11%
3143
2829
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|54%
|Graphics test
|-
|37 FPS
|Score
|-
|6190
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tensor G2 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|7
|20
|Shading units
|-
|320
|FLOPS
|-
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|S5E9845
|Official page
|-
|Google Tensor official site
