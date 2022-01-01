Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Supports 157% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 699K vs 331K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +111%
699878
Helio G96
331240
CPU 194048 91356
GPU 241854 79799
Memory 110520 59837
UX 148242 99762
Total score 699878 331240
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +86%
1008
Helio G96
541
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +79%
3405
Helio G96
1898
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 870 +286%
4224
Helio G96
1095
Stability 89% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Score 4224 1095

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 72 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 42 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 58 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 66 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 675 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC MT6781
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

