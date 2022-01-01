Snapdragon 870 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Supports 157% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 699K vs 331K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|194048
|91356
|GPU
|241854
|79799
|Memory
|110520
|59837
|UX
|148242
|99762
|Total score
|699878
|331240
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +86%
1008
541
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +79%
3405
1898
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|89%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|4224
|1095
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|72 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|58 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|MT6781
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
